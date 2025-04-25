New York Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson was seen jawing back and forth with Pistons' Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris during the team's huge road win in Detroit. The Eastern Conference No. 3 answered the bell on Thursday night in the 118-116 victory. After a very disappointing loss at home, New York came out firing against the Pistons and led for most of the game. Throughout the contest, the home team launched several furious rallies until star point guard Jalen Brunson sealed the win in the last few minutes. The two-time All-Star certainly lived up to his status as Clutch Player of the Year.

Jalen's father, Rick, however, made some headlines with his heated exchange of words with Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris. The longtime assistant coach's interaction with two Pistons' starters is indicative of how fiery this series has been so far.

The Knicks picked up a much-needed win on the road against their feisty opponent

New York needed that win. After two slow starts at home, head coach Tom Thibodeau's team came out of the gates hot. It was a major bounce-back game for center Karl-Anthony Towns, who led the team with 31 points. KAT particularly did an excellent job of attacking Tobias Harris off the dribble and challenging Jalen Duren at the basket. That change in aggressiveness was essential in getting the Pistons' center in foul trouble..

After a slow start to the game, Jalen Brunson gradually gained his rhythm on offense in the second half. The point guard finished the game with 30 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists against a very hostile crowd. Knicks wings Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby also had their best games by far as a duo. While Anunoby set the tone in the first half, Bridges hit several clutch second-half buckets to help New York pull away in the second.

Mikal was additionally spectacular on defense. Not only did he finish with three steals and two blocks, but Bridges' activity on this end was critical in containing Cade Cunningham. The Knicks were able to put both of their wings on the Pistons' All-Star on several occasions, which threw him off more than a couple of times down the stretch. Having Bridges be a reliable cover on Cunningham could be the difference between winning this series in five games and losing in seven.

Overall, the Knicks should take pride in this victory, particularly in the face of adversity. However, this team is capable of so much more than it's shown so far this postseason. There have been too many dips in defensive communication and concentration, as well as offensive discipline, for this team through three games. New York still has not put together a complete performance. However, tonight was a step in the right direction. The Knicks should be encouraged that they rose to the challenge and continue to get better going forward.