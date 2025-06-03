The New York Knicks surprised a lot of basketball fans on Tuesday when they shockingly decided to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau. The move came on the heels of the Knicks' elimination in the Eastern Conference Finals at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. The news even spread all the way to Paris at the French Open.

Tennis legend John McEnroe, who is calling the matches out at Roland Garros, was informed by his brother Patrick about the decision to fire Thibodeau. McEnroe, a dedicated Knicks fan who attended the Eastern Conference Finals before heading out to Paris, had a blunt reaction to the news.

Noted New York Knicks fan John McEnroe gives some instant reaction to the Tom Thibodeau firing during the French Open 🎾🏀🎙️ pic.twitter.com/CxrZcjKDMi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Pretty harsh,” McEnroe said. “That is a bummer.”

“Tough business,” Patrick McEnroe added.

The McEnroes didn't have a ton else to talk about on Tuesday afternoon — or the evening in Paris — as No. 2 seed and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz routed No. 12 seed Tommy Paul, 6-0 6-1 6-4, to advance to the semifinals. Alcaraz put on a show, but the match as a whole was uncompetitive as Paul was dealing with both an abdominal injury and a right leg injury after some long matches early in the tournament.

Stateside, the Knicks will now begin their new search for a head coach as they evaluate where to go next with this roster. While the run to the Eastern Conference Finals was certainly a success and a breakthrough for this iteration of the team, especially after beating the Boston Celtics in the second round, the loss to the Pacers comes as a disappointment and a potential missed opportunity for the team to reach the NBA Finals.

McEnroe has talked extensively about the Knicks during this French Open and even appeared on Inside the NBA from Madison Square Garden at the start of the Indiana series. There is no question that he will be dialed into the coaching search as it unfolds.

It will be fascinating to see what direction the Knicks go in to replace Thibodeau, who was a defense-first coach. They can either opt to bring in another defensive mind, or try to get someone in to make the offense a little bit more creative.