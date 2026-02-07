The New York Knicks' newest member will be available for their massive Eastern Conference matchup with the Boston Celtics. Three days after being traded from the New Orleans Pelicans, Jose Alvarado will be active for the Knicks' pivotal Sunday morning tilt.

The Knicks acquired Alvarado at the deadline for Dalen Terry, whom they obtained in an earlier trade for Guerschon Yabusele. The high-energy point guard was not available for their game on Friday, but he could potentially make his debut on Sunday, Ian Begley of SNY reported.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire career to this point with the Pelicans. He averaged 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 41 games with New Orleans before the trade.

New York targeted Alvarado at the deadline to replace Miles McBride as its backup point guard. McBride, who last played on Jan. 27, will need surgery to address his sports hernia, which will likely keep him out for the remainder of the regular season.

Article Continues Below

McBride was having a career year before the injury, posting 12.9 points and 2.9 assists per game, while hitting 42 percent of his three-point attempts.

The Knicks have been using Tyler Kolek, Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet to fill McBride's role, but none are as consistent as “Deuce” on either end of the floor. Shamet, however, has been on a hot streak to start February, averaging 14.5 points off the bench in his last three games.

Alvarado cannot replace McBride's floor-spacing threat, but he will bring more energy on defense. As aggressive as McBride is defensively, Alvarado has been one of the most pesky and relentless on-ball defenders in the league for years.