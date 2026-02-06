A nickname can take a player quite far, especially when he resides in the largest media market in the country. Jose Alvarado is embracing the “Grand Theft Alvarado” moniker that fans have used to describe his tenacious defense and high-motor. The former No. 15 will wear No. 5 for the New York Knicks. GTA 5 is ready for a grand homecoming.

With Miles McBride sidelined for an extended period of time, the Knickerbockers sought backcourt depth ahead of the trade deadline. They sent two future second-round draft picks and Dalen Terry to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for the scrappy point guard. New York head coach Mike Brown will trust Alvarado to bring intensity off the bench, as well as his patented sneak attack.

Jose Alvarado will wear jersey No. 5 for the Knicks, per @EtienneCatalan. GTA 5 is fully embracing the ‘Grand Theft Alvarado’ nickname 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LowGi0qHWu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 6, 2026

The undrafted talent out of Georgia Tech frequently catches players by surprise, knocking the ball loose from their grasp and driving toward the basket. That peskiness gave way to the birth of Grand Theft Alvarado, and it is a big reason why he has averaged 20-plus minutes per game through four and a half NBA seasons. The Brooklyn, New York native neutralizes his 6-foot-frame with a relentless playing style that ignites teammates and irks opponents.

Quite simply, he is exactly what the fan base craves. Jose Alvarado is averaging 7.9 points, 3.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals per contest while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from 3-point land. He has yet to join the team and will therefore be inactive for Friday night's clash with the Detroit Pistons. But Madison Square Garden is sure to give the new No. 5 a warm welcome when he makes his Knicks debut.