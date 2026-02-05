The New York Knicks improved the backcourt depth on the roster right before the trade deadline, after acquiring point guard Jose Alvarado from the New Orleans Pelicans. It's a move that seems to have famed actor/comedian Ben Stiller excited.

NBA Insider Jake Fischer shared a post claiming that Knicks fans will love what Alvarado brings to the table. Stiller responded to Fischer's post with a perfectly hilarious response.

“Madison Square Garden is gonna absolutely erupt when Jose Alvarado skins his knees diving for a loose ball and slides right into Ben Stiller,” said Fischer.

“I'll be waiting with open arms,” responded Stiller.

The 27-year-old guard has built a reputation for himself after displaying consistent grit and determination on the court. Standing at 6-foot-0, what Alvarado lacks in size, he makes up for in hustle plays, while also serving as a strong perimeter defender. He should be a nice compliment to the backcourt when coming off the bench behind Jalen Brunson.

Before the trade, Jose Alvarado spent all of his career in New Orleans, primarily playing as a backup. He has played in 41 games so far this season, averaging 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. Alvaraod also owns a 41.8% field goal percentage while shooting 36.3% from beyond the three-point line.

Alvarado will have his first opportunity to make his debut with the Knicks on Friday when New York takes on the Detroit Pistons on the road. If he does not play in that contest, then his next opportunity would be on Sunday for the club's scheduled contest against the Boston Celtics.