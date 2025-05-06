May 6, 2025 at 11:18 AM ET

The New York Knicks got a signature win in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics. New York won 108-105 against Boston in a close victory that ultimately came down to a crucial steal in overtime. The Knicks grew accustomed to losing to the Celtics during the regular season, coming out on the wrong side of a 4-0 sweep. That made New York's victory in Game 1 even more enjoyable.

Knicks guard Josh Hart did not hold back when talking about Game 1. Hart joked with the media that New York did not want to allow 60 three-point attempts on Monday night.

“I don't think you want to force them into 3s. We don't want them to shoot more threes,” Hart said via Bobby Manning. “They got great shooters, man. We were just trying to make it tough for them, play physical…we were trying to take away threess and they still got up 60.”

The Celtics set an NBA playoff record by missing 45 of those 60 three-point attempts. Boston appeared to be in control of the game at various points, but they simply couldn't connect on enough three-point shots.

“In those spots where they have momentum, we can’t just fire up 3s,” Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said after the game. “I felt like we just settled in the second half a lot.”

The Knicks faced a 16-point deficit going into halftime. They slowly clawed their way back into the game and eventually forced overtime.

Jalen Brunson celebrated that his team got a huge win in Game 1. However, he does not believe the team's performance in Game 1 was a “roadmap” for winning the entire series.

“I don’t think there is a blueprint per se,” Brunson said. “But as long as we stick together, anything is possible.”

Mikal Bridges used ‘football' instincts to seal Game 1 victory for Knicks

The Knicks needed a complete team effort to beat the Celtics on Monday night. While every player contributed to the win, Mikal Bridges was the hero.

Bridges' last-second steal in overtime sealed the victory for New York.

Bridges joked that he used his ‘football' instincts to make the most important play of the game.

“I was telling Cam Payne over there that I was just watching his eyes,” Bridges said via SNY Knicks. “I'm a football guy, you know. So I'm just like, watching his eyes and following where the ball is at and try to get my hands as soon as I see the ball, you know, because we up three so we trying to foul, so just trying to track the ball and see where his eyes is gonna lead me and try an get the ball.”

New York will travel to Boston for Game 2 on Wednesday night.