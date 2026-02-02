Josh Hart had a unique take to share about the one-year anniversary of the Luka Doncic trade following the New York Knicks' matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Exactly one year has passed since the Lakers landed Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, as the trade went down following Los Angeles' road win over New York last season. They pulled off the deal by sending Anthony Davis, Max Christie and one first-round pick in exchange.

The move stunned the entire basketball world and continues to amaze the fans and players to this day. As for Hart, he had a humorous statement to make about his thoughts on the groundbreaking trade's anniversary.

“One thing I'm mad about that day was that it didn't happen earlier because Max Christie gave us 15 and we lost,” Hart said.

Josh Hart was asked about the one-year anniversary of the Luka Dončić trade: "One thing I'm mad about that day was that it didn't happen earlier because Max Christie gave us 15 and we lost" 😂

How Josh Hart, Knicks played against Lakers

Josh Hart and the Knicks got payback for last's season loss, taking down the Lakers 112-100 at home this time around.

Los Angeles performed well throughout the first half, leading 56-52 at halftime. However, the squad faltered in the last 24 minutes of regulation, seeing New York beat them 60-44 in the second half.

Six players scored in double-digits for New York in the win, including Hart. He finished with a stat line of 20 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one block. He shot 8-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. OG Anunoby led the team in scoring with 25 points and eight rebounds. Landry Shamet came next with 23 points and three rebounds, Jalen Brunson had 12 points and 13 assists, Karl-Anthony Towns put up 11 points and 13 rebounds, while Mikal Bridges provided 10 points and two assists.

New York improved to a 31-18 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are even with the Boston Celtics for second place while trailing the Detroit Pistons by 5.5 games.

Rolling with six consecutive wins, the Knicks will look forward to their next matchup. They will be on the road when they face the Washington Wizards on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.