The New York Knicks picked up a 91-90 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, and in the post game press conference, Josh Hart was his usual joking self in reacting to a fire alarm that went off while he was answering a question.

“No one else is worried about that?” Hart said, while talking about improvements to be made for Game 3, via SNY Knicks on X.

A fire alarm went off during Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson's press conference: "No one else is worried about that?" pic.twitter.com/cXOw3oS37h — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

There is some context for the alarm that went off, as The Athletic's Senior NBA Writer, Fred Katz, detailed the situation.

“There is an emergency at TD Garden in Boston. Evacuating the building with fire alarms going off. They made an announcement not to take elevators. Quite the end to the evening,” Katz wrote on X.

Two firetrucks showed up to TD Garden, and a firefighter said that it was not a fire that caused them to show up, according to Katz.

In the end, it was a great night for the Knicks, as they came back from a 20-point deficit again to beat the Celtics. Hart was the leading scorer with 23 in the game. Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson were huge in the fourth quarter to pull off the win.

The response to the fire alarm was not the only funny moment from Hart during the press conference. At one point, Hart was using his phone, which had a beat reporter wondering if he was going to put out a post on X. Instead, Hart explained that he was just trying to order some Uber eats, and that drew an eye roll from Brunson.

Josh Hart: *orders Uber eats* Jalen Brunson: 🙄 pic.twitter.com/puAVOum9JX — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is nothing new for this duo. These types of moments have been happening in press conferences since Hart was traded to the Knicks in 2023. Now, these two will try to help the Knicks take a 3-0 lead as the series shifts to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 on Saturday.