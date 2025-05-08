The New York Knicks are in unfathomable territory after squeaking out a 91-90 win against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Semifinals. Coming into this series, the Celtics were the overwhelming favorite, and now there’s a high chance they get eliminated. Game 2 followed a similar script as Game 1 for the Knicks as Jalen Brunson came through in the clutch.

Jalen Brunson was named the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year this season, and he’s certainly lived up to that moniker against the Celtics as the Knicks have come from behind to win in both Game 1 and Game 2. In the immediate aftermath of the Knicks’ win, fans flocked to social media in awe of Brunson’s late game heroics.

Some fans went as far as to say that Brunson is better than Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Brunson has certainly outplayed Tatum during crunch time in this series.

https://twitter.com/KnicksMuse/status/1920290585677603298

And others noticed that Brunson just seems to have ‘it.’ He’s a star player in his own right shining bright on the national stage during the playoffs.

Related New York Knicks NewsArticle continues below
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) returns up court against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.
Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson shoots most embarrassing FT attempt of the playoffs
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) warms up before the start of game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden.
Celtics, Jayson Tatum get destroyed for another brutal collapse in Game 2 vs. Knicks
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) warms up before the start of game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden.
Celtics make unwanted history amid ugly 3-point shooting in Knicks series

And then longtime NBA analyst and former NBA assistant coach Steve Jones remarked how if the Celtics continue to let games get close in the fourth quarter, that the Knicks just set Brunson loose one-on-one and they can’t counter it.

Brunson did not start the game off well, but in the fourth quarter, he scored nine points while shooting 5o percent (3-of-6) from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line, as per StatMuse. He finished with 17 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one blocked shot.

Earlier in Game 2, the Knicks got off to such a poor start that their 13 points in the first quarter tied the lowest amount of points they’ve scored in a singe quarter in the playoffs going back to 2003. But the Knicks are firmly in the driver’s seat now, going home with a 2-0 lead.