The New York Knicks are in unfathomable territory after squeaking out a 91-90 win against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Semifinals. Coming into this series, the Celtics were the overwhelming favorite, and now there’s a high chance they get eliminated. Game 2 followed a similar script as Game 1 for the Knicks as Jalen Brunson came through in the clutch.

Jalen Brunson was named the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year this season, and he’s certainly lived up to that moniker against the Celtics as the Knicks have come from behind to win in both Game 1 and Game 2. In the immediate aftermath of the Knicks’ win, fans flocked to social media in awe of Brunson’s late game heroics.

I will never be able to put into words how much I love Jalen Brunson. — Taylor Vippolis (@tvippolis) May 8, 2025

Idc what anyone says, Jalen Brunson is a top 5 player. — Zigg (@XaviercMiller) May 8, 2025

Some fans went as far as to say that Brunson is better than Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Brunson has certainly outplayed Tatum during crunch time in this series.

Jalen Brunson is the best player in that arena — ♕𝕕𝕒𝕧𝕠𓅓 (@shpillo_) May 8, 2025

And others noticed that Brunson just seems to have ‘it.’ He’s a star player in his own right shining bright on the national stage during the playoffs.

What I'm most impressed with this season is Jalen Brunson's leadership. Impeccable. He makes you want to jump in the TV and play beside him. — Skip Sayless🇹🇹🇭🇹♒️🗽 (@travbryanmusic) May 6, 2025

Btw since many here loves to yammer on and on about the Mamba Mentality to the point where you dilute its meaning, I hope you're adding Jalen Brunson to that convo as well because Kobe would be a fan of what this kid is doing #NewYorkForever — Chris Camello (@Chris_Camello) May 6, 2025

And then longtime NBA analyst and former NBA assistant coach Steve Jones remarked how if the Celtics continue to let games get close in the fourth quarter, that the Knicks just set Brunson loose one-on-one and they can’t counter it.

The wild part about this Celtics/Knicks series is the Celtics can't pull away and the Knicks hang around. You look up and it's a close game in the 4th, you've entered the Jalen Brunson zone and the defense feels different because the Knicks can just attack 1v1. — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) May 8, 2025

Brunson did not start the game off well, but in the fourth quarter, he scored nine points while shooting 5o percent (3-of-6) from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line, as per StatMuse. He finished with 17 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one blocked shot.

Earlier in Game 2, the Knicks got off to such a poor start that their 13 points in the first quarter tied the lowest amount of points they’ve scored in a singe quarter in the playoffs going back to 2003. But the Knicks are firmly in the driver’s seat now, going home with a 2-0 lead.