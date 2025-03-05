Karl-Anthony Towns was out in the New York Knicks' latest game against the Golden State Warriors due to personal reasons, and his status for their upcoming road trip is up in the air. Head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked if Towns would travel to Los Angeles for the start of their road trip, but he left everybody with a cryptic response.

“I can’t answer that,” Thibodeau said via Knicks reporter Ian Begley. “I can’t, because I just don’t know, so when he’s ready to come back, obviously we want him back. But he needs some time right now.”

Recently, Jordyn Woods, who is Towns' girlfriend, went on social media and posted “F— Cancer,” which has left some speculation that something must have happened within the family. It's still not certain if that's the reason for Towns' absence, and it will be up to him to let everyone know if he wants.

In the meantime, the Knicks will have to pick up the slack with Towns' absence, and they didn't get off to a good start in their loss to the Warriors. Mitchell Robinson started in the place of Towns and finished with seven points and five rebounds in just 15 minutes, and the Knicks are probably still trying to bring him along slowly after just returning from injury.

Precious Achiuwa received most of the minutes at center and finished with eight points and 15 rebounds. It's obvious that nobody can replicate what Towns has been able to do for the Knicks at center, and that means that the other stars on the team will have to step up.

Jalen Brunson can score at will, and it will be up to him to carry most of the offensive load, but Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby should be able to elevate their game as Towns is out for however long he needs.