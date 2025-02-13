When Karl-Anthony Towns secured a New York Knicks franchise milestone one game before, the center had another jaw-dropping performance. Luckily, he took some inspiration from his former teammate, Anthony Edwards. It remained impressive when the big man posted 44 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's overtime win.

After the game, Towns spoke to reporters about why he's been dominating in the scoring column.

“Anthony Edwards was having all the fun…I'm just tryna join the party,” Towns said via NBA_NewYork on X (formerly Twitter).

Before Wednesday's game, Edwards had three consecutive 40+ point-scoring games. The Minnesota Timberwolves franchise guard has been the offensive engine all season. His three-point shooting has improved, as well as his playmaking. With being the top perimeter option, there's more responsibility.

Still, Towns's comments reflect that he didn't want to leave Minnesota. Although he was traded to the Knicks and thrived, it's clear that the big man misses his running mate. However, New York is 36-18 and third in the Eastern Conference. On the flip side, the Timberwolves are 30-25 and are seventh.

Either way, the duo misses one another and will continue to do so.

Could Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards team up on Knicks?

It's impossible to rule everything out. Going back to the beginning of the season, the Timberwolves took a trip to Madison Square Garden. A fan asked the Minnesota guard if we would come to the Big Apple when he's a free agent. His response shocked some. As a result, Edwards reacted positively to that fan's request about teaming up with Towns on the Knicks.

Although it was only preseason, it's a telling sign about where their relationship was, and even where it currently is. There were many reports that the two didn't want to be separated. There were no issues between the two. It was an ideal yin and yang situation.

Towns is more of the playful and joyful guy, while Edwards is the trash-talker and the uber-intense one. Still, both players' games were ideal and complimented one another. Still, it doesn't take away from the nature of the NBA beast. Trades can happen at any time, and can have an immediate impact on the players themselves.

At the end of the day, Edwards remains committed to helping the Timberwolves. However, if they don't win, he could start looking at the Knicks success. Teaming up with Towns once again could be the difference maker in his pursuit of an NBA championship.