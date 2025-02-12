Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks (35-18) put an ugly home game versus the Boston Celtics behind them, earning a straightforward 128-115 road win versus the Indiana Pacers. The All-Star big man, who scored only nine points in 28 minutes against the C's after popping up on the injury report (knee), reclaimed his dominance on Tuesday night.

He did not look encumbered whatsoever in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, scoring 40 points on 14-of-23 shooting while also notching 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Towns' amazing performance marked the fourth time he recorded at least 40 points and 10 boards in a contest, earning him a noteworthy feat. The 29-year-old now has the second-most of such games in single-season Knicks history, per the NBA on ESPN X account.

Needless to say, Towns' first year in New York is going splendidly. Despite initial doubts surrounding his physicality, the two-time All-NBA Third-Team selection is helping the Knickerbockers cruise toward what should be their best regular season record in more than a decade. He is posting 24.0 points on 53.1 percent shooting from the field and a career-high 42.8 percent shooting from beyond the 3-point line, along with 13.5 rebounds (also career-high) and 1.0 steal per game.

Towns brings it in Knicks-Pacers game

On a night in which Jalen Brunson struggled and got into foul trouble (eight points in 23 minutes) fellow All-Star starter Karl-Anthony Towns displayed his scintillating versatility in Indy. He attacked the basket with ease, knocked down three shots from beyond the arc and dug deep into his bag of tricks to pull out a highly animated and effective no-look pass to Josh Hart.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick set the tone for New York and overpowered a Pacers frontcourt that was sorely missing center Myles Turner. Hart enjoyed a monster outing himself, dropping 30 points on scorching 75 percent shooting.

The Knicks have not forgotten their stinging Eastern Conference Semifinals defeat to Indiana and are motivated to right that wrong if necessary this year. They must also find their way against top contenders, like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, if they want to accomplish something truly special. Towns, Brunson and the rest of this dangerous group will have an opportunity to best both squads next weekend.

But before that high-profile road trip, the Knicks have business to take care of at home. They battle Madison Square Garden nemesis Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (26-28) on Wednesday.