The New York Knicks are up against it after losing Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers in a 130-121 shootout. New York found ways to score the ball consistently in Game 4, like it has over the rest of the series, but it wasn't enough to keep up with the potent Pacers offense.

To make matters worse in the loss, the Knicks got a huge injury scare late in the game. Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns appeared to suffer a left knee injury in the final minutes after banging knees with Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith while contesting a shot at the basket. Towns stayed down on the ground for a while afterward and then remained in the game, though with a noticeable limp.

After the game, Towns did not want to talk about the injury.

Karl-Anthony Towns was asked about his knee injury:

“I'm only thinking about the loss,” Towns said bluntly. “I'm not thinking about that right now. It's disappointing when you don't get a win and we didn't do enough to get the job done tonight.”

Towns still put up pretty good numbers in Game 4, finishing with 24 points and 12 rebounds in the loss. However, he seemed to be struggling with the knee throughout the night and then was unable to move around freely after the final incident with Nesmith.

Towns put together two solid games in Indiana, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter of Game 3 to help the Knicks get a comeback win that saved their season at the time.

Now, Towns and the Knicks will have to string together three of their best games of the season to come back and beat a Pacers team that is playing its best basketball of the season. The Knicks do get to go back home for Game 5, but that didn't stop Indiana from winning each of the first two games.

If Towns is somehow compromised, winning the next three and advancing to the NBA Finals feels next to impossible. Knicks fans will have a close eye on their star over the next few days to see how he recovers heading into a Game 5 with New York's season on the line.