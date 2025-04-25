Karl-Anthony Towns couldn't help but have fun with what happened in the end of Game 3 between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons in the East First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

The Knicks led by one point with 0.5 seconds left. Jalen Brunson hit one free throw and then missed the second intentionally, but they ran the clock out before the ball was touched. That gift gave the Pistons the ball on the side with a better chance to get a pass in and shot off to win or tie.

However, their efforts were all for naught. Jalen Duren threw the ball out of bounds, having New York retake possession. This ended up with the visitors escaping with a 118-116 win and taking a 2-1 lead in the series.

Towns reacted to the events after the game. He joked about the Pistons' table giving their team a chance to win the game, saying he hasn't seen anything of the sort in a decade.

“Shoutout to the table, man. Giving your team another chance like that is fire. I gotta give them a lot of respect for that. I ain't never seen that in ten years,” Towns said.

What's next for Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks

It was a big win for Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks to get, bouncing back from a disappointing display in Game 2 at home.

Towns, in particular, struggled in that game as he only had 10 points in the loss. Despite this, he played a pivotal role to help lead the Knicks to victory on the road this time around.

Four players scored in double-digits on New York's behalf. Towns led the way with 31 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. He shot 10-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Jalen Brunson came next with 30 points and nine assists, OG Anunoby put up 22 points, while Mikal Bridges provided 20 points and seven rebounds.

The Knicks will look to take a 3-1 series lead when they face the Pistons in Game 4. The contest will take place on April 27 at 1 p.m. ET.