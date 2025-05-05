The New York Knicks will take on the Boston Celtics in Game 1 on Monday after eliminating the Detroit Pistons in six games in their first-round NBA Playoff series. With tipoff at 7 p.m. EST, Karl-Anthony Towns shared a hype video that has the fanbase fired up.

Towns shared a video that was just under a minute long featuring himself and co-star Jalen Brunson. In the clip, there are voiceovers of individuals like Stephen A. Smith and other analysts criticizing the Knicks in the postseason over the years. It ends with a highlight reel of Towns and Brunson in recent games played against the Pistons.

Karl-Anthony Towns shared this hype video ahead of the Knicks-Celtics series 🔥 (via @KarlTowns)pic.twitter.com/kqT8oAwtdx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 5, 2025

Knicks fans shared their reactions on social media, and they seemingly can't wait for the series against the Celtics to begin. Many of them are excited and hopeful as beating Boston would be massive for this organization.

“OK, I'm somehow even more excited for this series than before, LET’S GOOOO,” said one fan.

One individual stated, “LET'S GO KAT.”

Us against the world… Let's Go Knicks! pic.twitter.com/6Og2SrdTFO — Cobra (@itwascobra) May 5, 2025

“Time to shock the world big purr,” claimed one individual.

Another user admitted, “This goes so hard.”

Karl-Anthony Towns has been a monster for the Knicks so far in the playoffs. He played a major role in helping New York advance past Detroit after averaging 19.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 48.0% from the three-point line.

The Knicks will need Towns to remain consistent as the team has an incredibly tough matchup against the Celtics. Boston is led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who led the organization to an NBA title last year. Additionally, the Celtics have arguably the best roster in basketball as the bench is deep with incredible talent that complements Tatum and Brown well.

However, the Knicks have proven to be a solid team themselves. After trading for Towns with the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York was able to finish the regular season with a 51-31 record. The team entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and hopes to pull off the upset in the second round against the Celtics.

This year is the fourth time out of five seasons in which the Knicks made the postseason. However, the franchise has not won a title since the 1972-73 season.