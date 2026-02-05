New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns had to be taken out early in his team's game against the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday due to an injury.

Towns was trying to score in the dying seconds of the first quarter when he collided with Spencer Jones. It opened a cut above Towns' eye, leaving him bloodied, while Jones was hit on the forehead.

“Karl-Anthony Towns received stitches above his right eye after clashing heads with Nuggets’ Spencer Jones. Although Towns is back on the court, Jones remains in the Nuggets’ locker room and is questionable to return,” reported ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

The Knicks are on a roll right now. They are looking for their eighth straight victory, with Towns being a huge part of their hot streak. Before their latest surge, the Knicks went on a slump, prompting them to hold a players-only meeting. It appears to have worked, as they have regained their footing.

The 30-year-old Towns had been linked to trade rumors, with multiple teams expressing interest in the versatile pivot. The Knicks, however, have reportedly decided to focus on continuity and stick with their core, which also includes Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart.

As of writing, the Knicks are leading the Nuggets by a slim margin in the third quarter. Towns has 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting, six rebounds, and one assist. Jones tallied three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 12 minutes.

The Nuggets are coming off back-to-back losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons.