New York Knicks star big man Karl-Anthony Towns is speaking up ahead of his team's playoff run. The Knicks start a postseason series on Saturday with the surging Detroit Pistons.

Towns is excited for the Knicks, and feels good about his team's chances in the NBA Playoffs.

“I just think that our team has done a great job of finding ways to win all year,” Towns said, per Newsday. “You don’t get 51 wins winning the same way every single night. So just continuing to utilize that experience, utilize the ebbs and flows of the regular season and cashing in on that experience in the postseason. Execute, execute, execute. It’s all about that.”

New York finished the regular season as the no. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Only Cleveland and Boston had a better campaign. Towns finished the regular season averaging 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds, despite being injured throughout the year.

This is Towns' first season with the Knicks, after spending several years with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Knicks hope to return to the NBA Finals

The Knicks made a strong playoff push last season but lost to the Indiana Pacers. New York has had the hunger to return ever since to the playoffs. That dream has been realized.

New York hasn't made the NBA Finals though since 1999. The team traded for Towns to end that drought.

“For us, we just wanted to come in here and help this team succeed and win. Obviously the regular season, we found a way to get 50 wins and now we have to have that translate to the playoffs,” Towns added. “So I think the regular season just gave the team an opportunity to see us in different ways where we can help our team win and just not putting the ball in the basket but maybe it’s different ways, whether it’s on the ball or off the ball.”

Towns is off the team's injury report, so he should be ready to go in the postseason. The Knicks big man missed the final two regular season games for the club. He has been dealing with a knee problem.

That's good news for Knicks fans. In his last five game appearances, Towns has shot better than 59 percent from the field. His presence in the lineup makes New York much more versatile, as he is also the team's leading rebounder.

New York and Detroit play Game 1 of their playoff series Saturday at 6:00 ET. The game is at Madison Square Garden.