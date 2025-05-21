The New York Knicks are set to take on the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. With tip-off at 8 p.m. EST, Karl-Anthony Towns is keeping the fanbase excited for the contest after he shared a hype video of Timothée Chalamet's speech from the movie Dune.

Towns shared the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption “Fear no one.” The video features some clips from Dune, as well as old and new video footage of the Knicks. It's a perfect clip for fans to get excited about, as Chalamet is a noted fan himself.

Fear no one. pic.twitter.com/681zjfXYhY — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 29-year-old actor is a superstar in the movie world, but when he's not on screen, he's seemingly rooting for the Knicks. He's been in attendance at numerous games throughout the playoffs with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, by his side.

Teams around the league tend to have famous fans, especially big-market franchises like New York. Over the years, Spike Lee has been the go-to famous fan, but Chalamet is proving to be the Lisan al Gaib of not just the Dune series, but of the Knicks fanbase.

This is a huge moment for the franchise, as the Knicks aim to make their first Finals appearance since the 1998-99 season. If New York can advance to the championship round and win the title, it will be the first championship win for the organization in over 50 years.

The Knicks will have their work cut out for them, though, as they take on the Pacers, who have been red-hot throughout the postseason. New York has a chance at redemption in this series matchup, as it was Indiana that eliminated them from playoff contention last year.

If you're a Knicks fan, do yourself a favor and watch Karl-Anthony Towns' hype video featuring Timothée Chalamet and get pumped up for a highly anticipated matchup against the Pacers.