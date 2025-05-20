May 20, 2025 at 5:03 PM ET

The New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes Mikal Bridges could be the swing factor in the series.

Speaking on NBA Today, Windhorst pointed to Bridges’ scoring as a major key to New York’s success.

“Bridges is a type of player they expect great defense out of him. When Bridges scores they are virtually unbeatable,” Windhorst said.

Bridges is averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game through 12 postseason contests. He is shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from beyond the arc. Though widely regarded for his perimeter defense, his ability to contribute offensively has added a critical layer to New York’s attack.

“That’s on the Pacers too,” Windhorst added. “The Pacers have to swing both ways and take care how Bridges can be a swing offensive player, how OG Anunoby can be a swing offensive player.”

"When [Mikal] Bridges scores they are virtually unbeatable."@WindhorstESP says the Knicks' wings hold the key to beating the Pacers 🔑 pic.twitter.com/kcU6kfGArO — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 20, 2025

Knicks rely on OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges to contain Pacers in East Finals

Windhorst also emphasized the broader impact of the Knicks’ defensive trio of OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Bridges.

“So, when you have Anunoby and Mikal Bridges you have so much flexibility and don’t forget about Josh Hart,” he said. “Josh Hart on Pascal Siakam matchup is going to be extremely important.”

Anunoby, according to Windhorst, has become essential to New York’s game plan.

“OG Anunoby is such an important player,” Windhorst said. “The reason that they gave him the full max this last year is because he’s so valuable to use against different opponents. In this series, I’m telling you, Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith get overlooked… go talk to the Cavs. They gave the Cavs nightmares.”

Bridges, acquired in a blockbuster trade ahead of the 2025 season, continues to be a two-way presence for New York. As the Knicks prepare for Indiana’s high-tempo offense, his contributions on both ends may determine whether New York can reach the NBA Finals.

Game 1 tips off Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT.