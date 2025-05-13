Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double to help the New York Knicks to a 121-113 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round series on Monday night. With the victory, the Knicks now hold a commanding 3-1 lead over the defending NBA champions.

Towns became the first player in Knicks history to record multiple 20-point, 10-rebound games while shooting over 70 percent from the field in a single playoff run.

KAT in Game 4: 23 PTS

11 REB

11-15 FG The first Knick with multiple 20/10 games on 70+ FG% in a playoffs. pic.twitter.com/jRb4HnugEf — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Trailing by 14 points in the third quarter of Game 4, the Knicks stormed back to pull off another stunning, unforgettable win over the defending champions putting them just one victory away from their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000.

Jalen Brunson powered the Knicks to victory at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, racking up 39 points—including 26 after halftime—along with 12 assists to lead the comeback against the Celtics.

The comeback echoed the Knicks’ performances in Games 1 and 2 in Boston, when they rallied from a pair of 20-point second-half deficits to steal both wins. Jalen Brunson averaged 10 points in those fourth quarters, while the Celtics went a combined 4-for-26 from beyond the arc.

The Knicks controlled the offensive glass in the first half, with Mitchell Robinson playing extended minutes while Karl-Anthony Towns dealt with foul trouble. Robinson pulled down five rebounds before being sent to the bench late in the quarter as Boston once again turned to its ‘Hack-A-Mitch' tactic.

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks with another 2nd half comeback

The second quarter was largely a back-and-forth battle, but Boston's sharp shooting helped them maintain control, heading into halftime with an 11-point lead. The Celtics hit 50 percent of their threes as a team, with Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Jaylen Brown accounting for 49 of their 62 first-half points.

The Celtics built their biggest lead of the night early in the third quarter, but the Knicks quickly answered. Timely shots from Towns and Brunson sparked New York’s rally, pulling them back within reach.

Brunson was exceptional, trading blows with Tatum in the third. The teams went back and forth early in the fourth, but consecutive baskets from Brunson and Mikal Bridges gave the Knicks their largest lead of the series. After a Celtics timeout, Tatum went down with a non-contact injury while pursuing an open ball and had to be wheeled to the locker room.

On the same play, Anunoby soared for an emphatic dunk, sealing the victory for the Knicks. Before the injury, Tatum had been outstanding for the Celtics, scoring a game-high 42 points on 16-of-28 shooting.

Towns and the Knicks will aim to finish the series on Wednesday night in Boston. They remain undefeated on the road this postseason, with a perfect 5-0 record.