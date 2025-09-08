Free agent guard Landry Shamet, who played with the New York Knicks last season, is among the many personalities taking in all the action at this year's US Open in Flushing Meadows.

But unlike Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, actors Ben Stiller and Naomi Watts, rock icons Bruce Springsteen and Sting, Shamet wasn't there to simply be a fan and gawk at the world's best tennis players.

With the 28-year-old veteran still without a team, he had to stay busy and keep his mind sharp. Thus, he became a photographer at the US Open.

The Associated Press' Brian Mahoney reported that the former Knicks sniper was snapping pictures for the United States Tennis Association (USTA). What started as a hobby has become a passion for Shamet.

“I think since I picked the camera up I don’t really foresee a day where I put it down. Even when we go on the road, I always have a camera with me. So whether it’s just like a hobby, walking around, shooting stuff that I like to maybe print out and put on the wall in my house, or doing things like this, it’ll always be there,” said Shamet.

He was present at Arthur Ashe Stadium to capture the title-clinching performances of Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka. As an athlete as well, Shamet knows how important it is to chronicle career milestones.

“It was Shamet’s second year with an unpaid position with the USTA. In 2024, he was on the grounds during the first week of the tournament. This time, he performed well enough that he was asked to come on the final weekend,” reported Mahoney.

Shamet played 50 games with the Knicks last season, averaging 5.7 points on a career-high 46.7% shooting in 15.2 minutes off the bench. He had his fair share of moments in the playoffs, particularly in the conference finals against the Indiana Pacers.

If he's still a free agent when the new season begins next month, perhaps he could still be at Madison Square Garden—taking pictures of his former teammates.