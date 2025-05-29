May 29, 2025 at 1:21 AM ET

The New York Knicks are facing elimination in the Eastern Conference Finals, and one NBA legend thinks he knows what could help.

Magic Johnson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and suggested that the Knicks should bring Josh Hart back into the starting lineup for Game 5.

Johnson’s message was brief but direct.

“A message to the New York Knicks: Go back to what got you to the Eastern Conference Finals—that’s having Josh Hart in the starting lineup.”

Hart, a major contributor throughout New York’s playoff run, was shifted to the bench in Games 3 and 4 in favor of Mitchell Robinson. While the Knicks took Game 3 with Hart still playing 34 minutes and grabbing 10 rebounds, they struggled in Game 4, falling 130–121.

Hart’s role may have changed, but his influence remains significant. He continues to log substantial minutes off the bench, though removing him from the starting lineup may have disrupted New York’s rhythm—particularly noticeable in the flat start to Game 4.

Johnson’s suggestion echoes what many fans and analysts have observed. Hart’s energy and rebounding consistently help set the tone early, even when his scoring is limited. His ability to spark momentum and elevate defensive effort has been a hallmark of the Knicks’ success. Shifting that dynamic may have come at the wrong time.

With the crowd sure to be electric at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks will need to feed off that energy early. Momentum has swung firmly in the Indiana Pacer's favor, and a fast start could be critical to shifting the series narrative back in New York’s direction.

Now trailing 3–1 in the series, New York must respond with urgency. Indiana has looked dominant behind Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, and they’re now just one win away from the NBA Finals. Returning to Madison Square Garden for Game 5, the Knicks will need everything to click if they want to stay alive.