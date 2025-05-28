The New York Knicks are on the verge of elimination. After losing Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals 130-121, the Knicks now trail the Indiana Pacers 3-1 and will be tasked with winning three straight games to keep their title hopes alive. Consistent defense has been a concern for New York in this series, as this is the second game in which they've allowed the Pacers to run free and score at least 130 points.

If the Knicks are to pull off a historic comeback for the ages in this Eastern Conference Finals series against a red-hot Pacers team, it will start with locking things up defensively. That is why Mitchell Robinson is taking responsibility for Tuesday night's loss in Indianapolis.

“Communication. That's the biggest thing,” Robinson said in response to being asked what the Knicks were missing in Game 4, via SNY. “It started with me, I wasn't talking first. I'm the anchor of the defense, so if I'm not talking, nobody is.”

In his second straight start since head coach Tom Thibodeau changed the Knicks' starting lineup, Robinson recorded six points, seven rebounds, and one steal in 19 minutes. He finished the game -20 in plus-minus, the worst on the team.

“I feel like I got off to a slow start, especially in the first half. Started to pick it up in the second. I can't allow that, especially in times like now. Just gotta be better from the jump.”

Although the Knicks' offense was clicking in the opening quarter, as they scored 35 points behind Jalen Brunson leading the way, New York allowed Indiana to score 42 points in the first 12 minutes.

The Pacers shot 51.1 percent from the floor, 40.6 percent from 3-point range, and they scored 50 points in the paint. Most importantly, the Pacers pushed the ball in transition every chance they got, scoring 20 points off 17 turnovers by the Knicks.

If the Knicks are to have any shot of winning Game 5 on Thursday night in Madison Square Garden, they will need to tighten things up defensively.

Robinson understands this, which is why he is taking the blame for the team's Game 4 loss and is ready to come out of the gates with more urgency in front of his team's home faithful.

“I've got a pretty good idea of what they're expecting of me,” Robinson continued. “Fast-paced game and stuff like that, so I'm going to watch the film and learn from it and get better.

“Come out with more urgency. Get out there and try to get it done.”