Perhaps even more meaningful than an outright blowout, the New York Knicks used a massive fourth-quarter comeback to take Game 1 over the Detroit Pistons 123-112. However, despite Jalen Brunson's team-high 34 points, Magic Johnson believes the real catalyst of the victory was backup point guard Cameron Payne.

Johnson, like most fans watching, was blown away by Payne's 11-point fourth quarter. He kickstarted the Knicks' 21-0 run in the final frame with an and-one layup, prompting Johnson to give him his flowers after the game.

“Reserved guard Cameron Payne was the big reason the Knicks won,” Johnson tweeted. “His 11 points sealed their victory!”

Payne ended the game with 14 points, the fourth-highest total on the team. However, he was the team's top scorer in the fourth quarter, even over Brunson.

Entering the game, Payne's role in the Knicks' playoff rotation was not even guaranteed. With New York traditionally turning to Miles ‘Deuce' McBride off the bench, Payne's minutes were fluctuating throughout the regular season. In the 2024 playoffs, he played just 12.6 minutes in the team's opening-round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers and did not see the court at all in the following round against the Indiana Pacers.

Behind Brunson's 34, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby each added 23 points apiece. Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 25 points in a losing effort.

Knicks, Pistons remain in New York for Game 2

Though the entire story was the Knicks' massive fourth quarter, the game was competitive until the final frame. In their first playoff game since 2019, the Pistons put forth a valiant effort on the road and looked on their way to stealing home-court advantage until the Payne and Brunson takeover.

However, with the loss, Detroit is still winless in the postseason since 2008. But with the current variation of the Pistons the best the organization has seen in the last decade, the series appears to be a dogfight for as long as it lasts.

The Knicks and Pistons return to Madison Square Garden on Monday for Game 2, with tip-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET. New York is already favored to take a 2-0 series lead, but with the line a few points closer than it was for Game 1.