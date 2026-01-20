Mike Brown didn't hold back on how embarrassing the New York Knicks played in the 114-97 blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Brown is going through his first year as the Knicks' head coach. He has high expectations on helping the franchise build on their best playoff run since the early 2000s. The hope is that they can reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, a task that longtime New York fans hope can finally happen in the modern NBA.

However, there will be hardships that pop up for the squad this season. The loss to the Mavericks was a major one as they suffered a bad start in the first half and never recovered from it. Brown expressed his frustrations with an explicit statement before saying he understood the fans for booing.

“There was nothing to be said at halftime except for lock in and do your f***ing job,” Brown said after the game.

“I'm OK with the boos. If we're playing crappy, boo. If I was in the stands, I would boo, too. You pay hard money to come to the games and this is a form of entertainment for the fans. They know good basketball from bad basketball.”

How Mike Brown, Knicks performed against Mavericks

Mike Brown and the Knicks have a lot of self-reflecting to do. They haven't been the same since winning their NBA Cup title, indicating the need for change to get the team back on track.

Dallas torched New York throughout the course of the first half, leading 75-47 at halftime. The hosts failed to bounce back from their early struggles, being unable to spark a rally as the visitors' offensive firepower proved to be too much.

Three players scored in double-digits for New York in the loss. Jalen Brunson led the way with 22 points and six assists on 9-of-24 shooting from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc. Karl-Anthony Towns came next with 22 points and 18 rebounds, Mitchell Robinson had 12 points and 14 rebounds, while OG Anunoby had nine points and six rebounds.

New York fell to a 25-18 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Toronto Raptors and one game above the Philadelphia 76ers while trailing the Boston Celtics by 1.5 games and Detroit Pistons by seven games.

Going through a four-game losing streak, the Knicks will seek a return to the win column in their next matchup. They remain at home when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET.