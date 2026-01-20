The New York Knicks are being put on fraud watch in recent days, but it looked like a home game on MLK Day against a shorthanded Dallas Mavericks team was a perfect way for them to get back on track. What ensued, of course, was a performance straight out of their own nightmares. They sputtered in the first half and never truly recovered in a 114-98 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden.

This Knicks team has been playing with so much lethargy on both ends of the floor, and the passionate MSG crowd made their feelings known by making it rain with boos inside the arena. This loss is New York's fourth in a row, and to make matters worse, Jalen Brunson was back in the lineup and they still lost.

After the game, Karl-Anthony Towns acknowledged the boos from the Knicks crowd and admitted that he'd be disappointed too if he, as a paying customer, was treated to a performance in which the team home team never led — not even for a single possession — in a game they trailed by as many as 30 points.

“You spend $140 to represent your favorite player with a jersey. You come to MLK Day here at The Garden and tickets are three times the price. I'd be disappointed too,” Towns said, via SNY's Knicks Videos on X (formerly Twitter).

Karl-Anthony Towns on the boos at MSG directed at him and the team "You spend $140 to represent your favorite player with a jersey. You come to MLK Day here at The Garden and tickets are 3x the price. I'd be disappointed too" pic.twitter.com/vrTAznt1mV — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 20, 2026

Should the Knicks make wholesale changes with their season teetering?

Seemingly everything has been going downhill for the Knicks ever since they won the 2025 NBA Cup. They've gone 7-11 since winning that tournament on the 16th of December, and there seem to be no quick fixes available for this pretender of a title contender.

The Knicks have some avenues to improve their roster; Mitchell Robinson, in particular, appears resigned to the fact that he's going to be traded away. But at the end of the day, this team simply has to get their heads straight and lock back in, starting on Wednesday when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at MSG.