Giannis Antetokounmpo created a class all for himself following the Milwaukee Bucks' 122-116 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

In 38 minutes of action, Antetokounmpo dominated with a stat line of 31 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists, and a block. He shot 11-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Antetokounmpo made history with his second consecutive double-double, per ESPN Insights. He became the first in NBA history to get 60 points, 30 rebounds and 10 assists after the first two games of any season.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first player in NBA history to accumulate 60 points, 30 rebounds and 10 assists through his first 2 games of a season,” the post read.

How Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks played against Raptors

Giannis Antetokounmpo is off to a historic and blazing start to the 2025-26 season, helping the Bucks improve to 2-0 with their latest win over the Raptors.

It was a back-and-forth affair between the two sides. Milwaukee dealt the initial punch in the first period before Toronto fired back in the second quarter. The matchup remained close going into the fourth quarter as both squads were even at 86 apiece. However, the visitors outscored the hosts 36-30 in the last 12 minutes to seal the victory.

Rebounding and 3-point shooting made the difference in this matchup. The Bucks prevailed in both categories, securing 51 rebounds while making 14 3-pointers. It wasn't the same for the Raptors, grabbing 41 rebounds while knocking down 11 triples.

Five players scored in double-digits on Milwaukee's behalf, including Antetokounmpo. Cole Anthony had a standout display off the bench with 23 points, seven assists and four rebounds. He shot 9-of-14 overall, including 2-of-5 from downtown. Gary Trent Jr. came next with 20 points and four assists, Ryan Rollins had 13 points and five rebounds, while Bobby Portis provided 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Bucks will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. ET.