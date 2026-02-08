The New York Knicks turned to the sounds of Bad Bunny ahead of the Super Bowl. But to officially welcome in newly added Jose Alvarado following his arrival via the New Orleans Pelicans.

Alvarado impressed the Knicks right away: Dropping 12 points in only 25 minutes in the 111-89 romp over the Boston Celtics. His new teammate Josh Hart was one who embraced him right away.

José, José, José, José! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 8, 2026

The now former Pelican even selected a new jersey number before his debut — one tying into his “Grand Theft Alvarado” nickname. He's now known as “GTA 5” on the floor.

Alvarado became a force on defense — grabbing two steals and blocking shot. He even turned this steal off Jaylen Brown into two points.

Jose Alvarado picks Jaylen Brown’s pocket from behind with the steal, and scores. This is why the Knicks have him 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1WEr9mXGZf — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) February 8, 2026

But the reason behind blaring the Grammy winning artist before halftime of Super Bowl Sunday? Alvarado is a native of Puerto Rico just like the famed musician. Alvarado also plays for Puerto Rico's national team.

Knicks welcoming Jose Alvarado right away

Article Continues Below

Head coach Mike Brown immediately witnessed the impact of Alvarado on the floor.

“He gives us a different look because he’s so quick with the ball,” Brown said via James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

Alvarado himself said he felt like the Knicks' locker was home. He's now 1-0 with the Knicks.

He even embraced his newest team blaring Bad Bunny via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

“Hell yeah. Can’t wait, you know. That’s a big opportunity for Puerto Ricans expanding. Especially me, being Boricua. But it’s big,” Alvarado said. “For him to do what he did for us when he did the show (in Puerto Rico), it was tremendous. I went to the show, it was the best show I’ve ever been a part of. And he’s just doing a great job and I’m glad he’s able to show it at the highest level.”

Safe to say he'll be tuning in with the Knicks off on Sunday.