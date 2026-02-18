With Jeremy Sochan choosing to join the New York Knicks after he was released by the San Antonio Spurs, the 22-year-old forward is already celebrating his surroundings. As fans await Sochan's debut with the Knicks, they can enjoy the new hairstyle that the 2022 first-round pick is rocking.

One of Sochan's most-notable features is the color of his hair, with the team's official account on X, formerly Twitter, posting a picture of him with the New York Knicks colors on his head. The photo also had a quote that read, “I am super excited to be here and grow with the city and the team.”

As Sochan's time with the Spurs this season was limited, his release can lead to a fresh start with the team, as he spoke about choosing New York in his introductory press conference on Wednesday.

“New York was always at the top,” Sochan said, via SNY. “I really had refreshing and really good conversations with the organization, the front office, and the coach. I was always excited about this opportunity.”

Jeremy Sochan is confident he'll find his role with the Knicks

While the Knicks are looking to make a championship push this season, Sochan is hoping he can contribute in any way, but playing time won't be just given. He spoke about choosing New York for its depth and how he's confident in himself to carve out a role with the Knicks.

“One of the reasons why I picked New York is it’s a very deep roster with a lot of really talented players,” Sochan said Wednesday. “I still think I’m young, so being around players that have established themselves and done a lot in this league is a crazy opportunity for me.”

“I do believe in myself, and I believe I can do well on the court,” Sochan continued. “But I look at it as the bigger picture. I think I can be a part of this and grow in general.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what Sochan's role looks like as the Knicks' season moves forward this year.