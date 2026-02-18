The New York Knicks are entering the post-All-Star break period on strong footing. They've won eight of their last 10 games. And they've seemingly struck a strong balance, demonstrating an above-average defense in the recent past, which includes holding the Philadelphia 76ers to 66 points in a recent win. Still, many experts believe the Knicks are a piece away from realistically competing for a championship. And while that piece may have been added just before the All-Star break, there are a few obvious kinks to iron out before New York is ready to make its move.

Knicks must get right with Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns has played well of late. He has been a rebounding machine, averaging 14.2 rebounds per game across the past nine games. And that has positively impacted the Knicks and their outcomes.

However, he hasn't scored the ball nearly as well as he's capable of doing. Towns is averaging 16.3 points per game in that same time frame, shooting only 27.3% on about four 3-point attempts per game. That is horrendously bad given what we expect from him. But sadly, it's not far off from his 2025-26 season output. Towns is averaging the second-fewest points per game of his career this season (19.8), as well as his second-worst 3-point percentage (35.1%).

That's not going to cut it if the Knicks hope to win the 2026 NBA Championship. Head coach Mike Brown must do more to get Towns involved, likely by leaning on dribble hand-off action, increasing pick-and-rolls with Jalen Brunson, and featuring him in isolations in the post.

But it's not entirely on Brown to make it happen. Towns has his work cut out for him, too. He must learn to accept missed calls and stop bickering with referees, hustle back on defense, and look for better shot opportunities.

Towns can also demand the ball. While Brown and Brunson are partially responsible for getting Towns involved, Towns has to make a strong case for receiving the ball. That means sealing his man behind him in the post and demanding the ball. It also means not settling for runners and bad or contested shots. But at the end of the day, Towns is just too talented to continue like this for much longer. He's due for a return to the mean.

Jose Alvarado and Jeremy Sochan must acclimate

The Knicks have other work to do beyond getting Towns back to his pre-2025-26 output. New York must also work to acclimate their recent joiners, Jose Alvarado and Jeremy Sochan, into their rotation. Alvarado was added via trade before the trade deadline, appearing in three games for New York so far—and his impact has already been felt.

Alvarado adds an obvious intensity and scrappiness. He is a high-energy perimeter defender who disrupts opposing offenses and sets a tougher culture. His presence is even more important given the injury to Miles McBride, who will be out until late March with a sports hernia. Anything Alvarado can deliver on the offensive end of the floor is icing on the cake.

Jeremy Sochan's role is less clear. The six-foot-eight-inch forward is a versatile defender, who adds significant toughness. He is expected to add valuable front court depth, probably taking minutes from Mohamed Diawara, at least initially.

Sochan's ability to guard multiple positions should intrigue Brown. He will obviously be a reserve, but exactly how he fits into the team's rotation must be explored. Sochan had three strong seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before being waived. His role became less clear this season, but he can still hopefully do what he did prior to this season, being a disruptive force who can create with the ball in his hands and move well without it.

Article Continues Below

Knicks must decide on a playoff rotation

Both of the aforementioned points speak to the team's need to shore up its rotation. New York has effectively added to its depth. And its top-end star power is considerable. Now, it's about understanding who plays and who doesn't.

Brown said he prefers to play a “9.5 man rotation” before the season began. Well, that makes for some tough decisions.

In addition to their starting five, the Knicks must consider playing time for Alvarado, Sochan, McBride, Mitchell Robinson, Landry Shamet, and Jordan Clarkson—not to mention Diawara. The team can approach its reserves in three separate groups: guards, forwards, and Robinson.

Robinson's place is well-cemented. When healthy, he is an absolute must-play. And the only limitations here involve being careful not to lean too heavily on him.

There is likely only room for three of the guards—Alvarado, McBride, Shamet, and Clarkson—and that's being generous. But it's impossible to imagine Alvarado, McBride, and Shamet not playing regularly. Sadly, Clarkson is probably the odd-man out from this group. However, his presence remains valuable as he adds the most instant offense off the bench. Hopefully he remains engaged without a regular role—a tough ask of anyone.

That leaves the forwards. Shamet's size could allow Brown to play him as a forward, as well. But ideally, Sochan can replicate much of what OG Anunoby and Josh Hart do. If that doesn't work out as planned, the big question becomes does the team turn to Diawara for playoff minutes? And can he handle it if they do?

Thankfully, the Knicks have 27 games remaining to solve these issues. The team should be motivated to improve on last season's results and advance to the NBA Finals—and preferably win it. And this could very well be their best chance to do so.