The New York Knicks delivered a big NBA Free Agency move following the trade deadline. Jeremy Sochan chose the Knicks Thursday over 10 different NBA suitors per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Now comes the next question: When will Mike Brown put the veteran into the Knicks' rotation?

Knicks insider for The New York Post Stefan Bondy revealed the timetable for Sochan's Knicks debut.

“Jeremy Sochan is expected to join the Knicks on Monday and will be available Thursday versus the Pistons, the first game back from All-Star break, sources say,” Bondy posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. “Heard the opportunity to play for a contender with veteran leadership was important for Sochan.”

How Jeremy Sochan landed with the Knicks

Sochan, again, arrives to New York as a rare free agent move ahead of NBA All-Star weekend. He also heads to the Knicks as a non-trade.

Article Continues Below

The San Antonio Spurs decided to release him — leading to his Knicks arrival.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson wasn't proactively playing the 22-year-old Sochan. He even received a combined 49 minutes of action during the month of January.

Sochan was a top-10 NBA Draft selection for the Spurs during a time Gregg Popovich coached the franchise. The Polish native eventually landed on the league's All-Rookie team in 2022-23 after averaging 11 points a night.

The 6-foot-8 forward elevated his PPG to 11.6 during his sophomore NBA campaign. But his numbers slightly dipped to 11.4, and he also played just 54 games.

He settled for only 4.1 PPG through 28 games this season. Sochan also watched his rebounds decline — going from 6.5 RPG in 2024-25 to 2.6 this season. But he'll add some forward depth for NYK during its attempt to claim the franchise's first Eastern Conference title since the 1999 season.