On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks will hit the floor on the road for a game against the Houston Rockets. Miles McBride is on the injury report for New York, currently listed as questionable due to pelvic core muscle surgery. Here's everything we know about McBride's injury and his playing status vs the Rockets.

Miles McBride's playing status vs the Rockets

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, it's currently up in the air as to whether or not Miles McBride will be able to suit up in Houston on Tuesday night. However, the fact that he is listed as questionable, and not out, in the first place, will likely warrant a sigh of relief from Knicks fans. McBride only recently returned to the lineup after missing extended time due to a hernia surgery, and in just his first game back, he exited vs the Oklahoma City Thunder with an injury, causing some to wonder whether another extended absence might be on the horizon.

Thankfully, this does not seem to be the case.

Joining McBride on the injury report for New York is guard Landry Shamet, who will miss this game due to a right knee contusion.

For the Rockets, the injury report is clean outside of the two long-term injuries of Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams.

The Knicks are hoping to bounce back after a tough loss to the Thunder over the weekend, one which Mike Brown retroactively blamed on the officials and the Thunder's “gamesmanship” as opposed to his own team's struggles to put the ball in the basket.

In any case, the Rockets and Knicks are slated to tip off on Tuesday at 8:00 pm ET from the Toyota Center in Houston.