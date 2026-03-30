The New York Knicks were looking to get back in the win column as they visited the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. But as the game was still underway, concerns shifted to the status Knicks guard Miles McBride who exited the game due to an apparent lower body injury, as per ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel.

Miles McBride suffered the injury about midway through the third quarter of the Knicks’ game against the Thunder. He was eventually ruled as doubtful to return to the game. The Thunder game was significant in that it was McBride’s first game back after missing the last 30 due to sports hernia surgery.

McBride exited having gone scoreless in 11 minutes, and finishing with one rebound, one assist and one blocked shot. Some form of a concrete update on his injury status probably won’t come until after the game. As of publication, the Knicks were trailing with under two minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

The No. 36 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, McBride was actually drafted by the Thunder, coincidentally. His rights were then traded to the Knicks. He’s been able to carve out a role as a solid backup guard the past couple of seasons.

Prior to his recent surgery, McBride was putting up a career year. He had appeared in 35 games, including 14 starts, at just about 28 minutes per game. He was averaging a career-high 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists with splits of 43.4 percent shooting from the field, 42 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 81.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.