On Sunday night, the New York Knicks got Miles McBride back from a bit of a long absence due to sports hernia surgery. McBride was essential in establishing the Knicks' defensive identity earlier in the season, and his loss necessitated the arrival of Jose Alvarado via trade prior to the deadline. But truly, no one can replace what McBride does for the team, which is why Knicks fans were so excited to see him return.

However, that return of his did not last long. McBride had to exit the game early with an undisclosed injury after a collision with Lu Dort in a 111-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading to much concern on the end of Knicks fans.

After the game, Knicks head coach Mike Brown, who was almost pushed to his wit's end on Sunday, expressed his frustrations after seeing a player of his spend months in rehab only for his return to get cut short.

“I haven't talked to medical yet so I don't how it is. It's tough. He worked his tail off to be back,” Brown said, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

It's not quite clear if McBride re-aggravated a previous injury or sustained a new one. Whatever the case may be, Knicks fans will be eagerly anticipating McBride and his injury status moving forward.

Knicks need Miles McBride's two-way intensity to get over the hump

McBride is not the most glamorous player, nor is he the most prolific scorer. But he shows up in every single second he's on the hardwood, and he sets the tone by being a disruptive defender at the point of attack.

There's a reason why the Knicks have nearly a plus-11 net rating with McBride on the floor compared to just plus-six when he's off (according to PBP Stats). The team needs him to be healthy moving forward, although there is uncertainty in that regard at present.