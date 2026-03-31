After what was quite the dramatic campaign for wide receiver Keon Coleman, former offensive coordinator turned head coach Joe Brady went to bat for Coleman early in the offseason. On Tuesday, Brady talked highly of Coleman once again, and it sounds like the young wideout is going to be involved in Buffalo's offense next season.

While speaking with media members, the Bills' newly hired head coach expressed full support for Coleman, according to Jon Scott of WGRZ. Brady claims that the 22-year-old wide receiver will continue developing with the club, and the focus is to turn Coleman into the player Buffalo believes he can be when the front office picked him in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Keon's not going to just be pushed aside,” said Brady. “He's going to continue to develop, and we have a great plan of what we're going to do to be able to get him to be the receiver we ultimately drafted to be.”

Joe Brady continues to fully support Keon Coleman. "Keon's not going to just be pushed aside. He's going to continue to develop and we have a great plan of what we're going to do to be able to get him to be the receiver we ultimately drafted to be."#Bills pic.twitter.com/Ukbq8KJfeN — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) March 31, 2026

Joe Brady initially supported Keon Coleman right after being hired as head coach. Coleman was name-dropped by Bills owner Terry Pegula as one of the reasons the club fired Sean McDermott as head coach. A controversial statement considering Coleman was, and still is, on the roster.

Coleman's first two years in the NFL have not quite gone as planned. Despite being a former second-round pick, Coleman just hasn't lived up to expectations early in his career. In two seasons with the Bills, he's only played in 26 games with 18 starts. He's also failed to reach 600 yards receiving in a single season.

Keon Coleman owns career totals of 67 receptions, 960 yards, and eight touchdowns. His 57.8% catch percentage through two seasons is well below the league average of 63%. But with Joe Brady stepping in as head coach, perhaps things can change for the former Florida State Seminole.