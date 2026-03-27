New York Knicks star Josh Hart had quite the take about the compensation players should get for the NBA's expansion efforts.

The NBA made significant noise on March 25. All 30 team owners unanimously agreed to start the bidding process for new franchises in Las Vegas and Seattle.

The move for expansion will open the door for new areas of revenue to start coming to the NBA, presenting chances for the league to capitalize on that aspect. To Hart, he believes that players should garner a portion of the compensation for helping the league get to the point of adding more teams to the fray.

“Today, Josh Hart advocated for the players to get a piece of the expansion fees, which are entirely pocketed by owners and are estimated at $10 billion apiece. Seattle and Las Vegas are in line to get new NBA franchises,” reporter Stefan Bondy wrote.

“We need to get a cut of that,” Hart said.

How Josh Hart, Knicks played against Hornets

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Josh Hart can look forward to the prospects of gaining more compensation from the NBA with the expansion process. However, he and the Knicks have some form to recover after losing 114-103 on the road to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.

Five players scored in double-digits for New York in the loss, including Hart. He finished with a stat line of 16 points, seven rebounds, five steals, and four assists. Jalen Brunson led the team with 26 points and 13 assists, OG Anunoby came next with 17 points and three rebounds, while Mikal Bridges had 14 points and two assists. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns provided 13 points and three rebounds.

New York fell to a 48-26 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks while trailing the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They take on the Oklahoma City Thunder as tip-off will take place on March 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET.