After beating the New Orleans Pelicans, the New York Knicks have won seven games in a row, and superfan and actor Ben Stiller was excited.

Stiller was once again live-posting throughout the Knicks-Pelicans game on Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2026. After the final buzzer, he wrote, “7 in a row,” on X, formerly Twitter.

This should come as no surprise to fans. Stiller watches nearly every game, and he is one of the team's most devoted fans. They will next play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, Mar. 26, to potentially win their eighth game in a row.

Ben Stiller's Knicks are rolling after beating the Pelicans

On Tuesday, Mar. 24, the Knicks beat the Pelicans by five points to win their seventh game in a row. This marked New York's 48th win of the year.

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The win also meant that the Knicks swept the Pelicans in their two matchups this season. Like their most recent game, New York beat New Orleans by five points in their last game on Dec. 29, 2025.

Jalen Brunson once again led the Knicks in scoring, logging 32 points in the win. He was highly efficient, making 11 of his 19 shots and eight of his nine free throws. He also had a team-leading eight assists.

Brunson wasn't the only one to score more than 20 points. OG Anunoby scored 21 points in his 40 minutes of playing time. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 as well and had 14 rebounds, the most by any player on either team.

There are just nine games left in the regular season before the playoffs begin. Currently, the Knicks are vying for the second seed with the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are 47-24, and both of them are behind the Detroit Pistons, who have a record of 52-19.

More than likely, all three teams will make the playoffs. The Knicks are hoping for a better end to their season than last year. They made it to the Eastern Conference Finals before being eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in six games.