Among the thousands in attendance at the New York Knicks' seventh win in a row was rising WWE Superstar Oba Femi, who went to Madison Square Garden before Monday Night RAW takes place there on Mar. 30.

Femi attended the Knicks' game against the New Orleans Pelicans in style, wearing a blue shirt that matched New York's uniforms. Madison Square Garden's social media accounts shared pictures of Femi holding a Knicks WWE-style championship belt and a custom jersey with his name on it.

The Ruler x The Garden 🧡💙 Catch @WWE Monday Night RAW on Mar 30! pic.twitter.com/9dbJUCAayt — MSG (@TheGarden) March 25, 2026

This is a huge step for Femi. Clearly, WWE sees a lot of potential in him, and having him do publicity like this for the company shows the faith they have in him.

Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar will likely square off when WWE RAW visits the Knicks' Madison Square Garden

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Currently, Femi is entrenched in a high-profile feud with Brock Lesnar heading into WrestleMania 42. More than likely, they will both be at the upcoming episode of RAW on Mar. 30 at the Garden.

While it's unlikely that they have a match, expect them to get physical once again. Femi has gotten the best of Lesnar in their last two encounters. So, the “Beast Incarnate” is likely going to get back at Femi at least once along the way before WrestleMania 42 begins on Saturday, Apr. 18.

Femi was a dominant force in NXT, WWE's developmental brand. He won the NXT North American Championship once and the NXT Championship twice.

He was such a dominant champion that he vacated the NXT Championship after winning it for a second time. Femi never lost it, but rather, gave it up.

Shortly after, he joined the WWE main roster before competing in the 2026 Royal Rumble. He was eliminated by Lesnar, sparking their feud. Now, his first major feud on the main roster is against Lesnar, which is a huge notch in his belt.