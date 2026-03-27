ESPN’s Stephen A Smith clapped back at New York Knicks guard Josh Hart for his take on the veteran journalist’s connection with the team. Hart labeled Smith a part-time Knicks fan while stating the ESPN analyst has no relationship with any of the team’s players.

Smith addressed Hart on the Stephen A Smith Show, per The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy.

“What did I say about the New York Knicks that requires me to know anybody? First of all, you don’t who I know. Secondly, you don’t know who talks to me,” Smith said. “Thirdly, you don’t even know how close I am to the people that cut your checks, Josh Hart. Clearly, you haven’t done your homework.”

Stephen A Smith responds to Josh Hart: “First of all, you don’t who I know. Secondly, you don’t know who talks to me. Thirdly, you don’t even know how close I am to the people that cut your checks.” pic.twitter.com/oPbNDXyyn7 — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) March 27, 2026

Smith reminded Hart of his 20+ years of experience as a beat writer, which had led to various relationships with NBA players. While Smith isn’t in the locker room interviewing players like he used to, he reminded Hart that he’s still very connected with the Knicks organization.

Then Smith delivered his Mikal Bridges take, expressing his disappointment with the seven draft picks it cost the Knicks to acquire Bridges.

“You know how I know what I’m talking about, Josh Hart? Because you are 31 years of age. I’m 27 years older than you, and I’ve been a Knicks fan since I was three,” Smith Said. “That would happen to be 24 years before you were born.

The Knicks lost 114-103 to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

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Josh Hart tells Stephen A Smith to ‘shut the hell up’

After Knicks guard Josh Hart called out his team’s pace in Thursday’s loss to the Hornets, quotes from ESPN’s Stephen A Smith in a clapback at Hart led headlines. All stemming from what got Smith fired up in the first place, and it wasn't the Knicks' recent loss.

Hart had strong words for Smith, per Steve Popper on X (formerly Twitter).

“For me, I think Stephen A., as a part-time Knicks fan, needs to shut the hell up. He barely knows guys that are on the team,” said Hart, per Steve Popper of Newsday Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

The Knicks will face the Thunder on Sunday.