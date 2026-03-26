On Thursday night, the New York Knicks will hit the floor for a road game against the Charlotte Hornets. This will be a big test for the Knicks against a Hornets team that has been one of the league's best dating back to the start of 2026.

The Knicks have several players listed on the injury report for this one, including Miles McBride, who will remain out as he recovers from surgery, but could make his return as soon as this weekend, per James L. Edwards III. Meanwhile, Landry Shamet will also miss this game due to a tibial plateau contusion in his right knee.

Trey Jemison III, Dillon Jones, and Kevin McCullar Jr. are all questionable due to being in the G-League.

For the Hornets, Pat Connaughton is questionable due to an illness.

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The Knicks have been playing some solid basketball recently, with Karl-Anthony Towns looking more comfortable in Mike Brown's offensive system, and Jalen Brunson breaking out of a brief shooting slump to return to his All-Star form.

New York currently occupies the number three seed in the Eastern Conference, but are not far behind the Boston Celtics for number two.

Meanwhile, the Hornets haven't been able to make up much groud in the conference standings due to the hot streak of some of the other teams in the East, but make no mistake, they have been playing some much improved basketball over the last couple of months, thanks in large part to the emergence of rookie star Kon Knueppel, as well as LaMelo Ball overcoming his injury concerns and being able to stay on the floor.

It's sure to be an electric crowd in Charlotte on Thursday night when the Knicks and Hornets tip things off at 7:00 pm ET.