Miles McBride has missed the past 27 games for the New York Knicks, including their 121-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, as he continues to recover from sports hernia surgery. McBride was instrumental in establishing a defensive identity for the Knicks earlier in the season, and his absence since late January has necessitated the arrival of Jose Alvarado via trade for more guard depth.

But McBride doesn't appear to be too far away from returning to action. As per head coach Mike Brown, via Ian Begley of SNY, McBride has progressed to scrimmaging as he continues to recover from injury. With only a few weeks to go before the playoffs begin, getting McBride some live reps will be important considering that he will be playing a rotation role for the team come postseason time.

McBride is a fearless competitor who defends well and changes the tempo of the game for the Knicks with his energy, hustle, and shot-making. On the season, he's averaging a career-best 12.9 points per game on 42 percent shooting from beyond the arc, and he has become more important to the team than ever under Brown's tutelage.

The earliest date McBride could return is on the 26th, when the Knicks take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road.

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Miles McBride has become invaluable for the Knicks

McBride's progression from a spark plug off the bench into an invaluable rotation piece for the Knicks has been nothing short of incredible. New York's play reaches a higher level whenever McBride is on the floor; according to PBP Stats, the Knicks are over five points better per 100 possessions whenever McBride is on the court than when he isn't.

Getting McBride healthy and firing once the playoffs begin is a must for the Knicks if they were to finally get over the Eastern Conference hump.