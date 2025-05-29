New York Knicks fans are not happy with what Stephen A. Smith had to say about the Indiana Pacers ahead of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Smith appeared on ESPN's panel ahead of Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. One of the topics the crew discussed the East Finals, which Smith decided to make a declaration regarding the Pacers.

“They're the better team from top to bottom,” Smith said.

“They're the better team from top to bottom.”@StephenASmith praises the Pacers for their ECF performance 👏 pic.twitter.com/NzOmfIgmK6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans of both teams didn't take long to react to his comments, with one side expressing frustration while the other had lots of positivity. Here are some of their reactions.

“No they not. Knicks have much more talent. Pacers are just more connected and the Knick again…fell in the trap of running with the Pacers. Not slowing the game down, especially when NY has liabilities defensively on the floor for 30+ minutes a night,” one fan said.

“IDK if that's true, the Knicks are just badly coached by Thibs,” another claimed.

“Love a nice warm cup of copium,” one joked.

“This man is absolutely going through it right now 🤣🤣 #YesCers,” one fan commented.

“Pacers looking legit, love the energy this squad's bringing,” a fan said.

What's next for Knicks ahead of Game 6 vs. Pacers

Stephen A. Smith seems to be having a hard time that the Knicks, the team he publicly supports, is struggling against the Pacers. As a result, he appears to be waving the flag when it comes to the superior team in the East Finals.

The Knicks are down 3-1 in the series, being one loss away from elimination. Returning to the East Finals for the first time since 2000 was a big accomplishment for the franchise. However, their aspirations of returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 is now a tall task as they must win three straight against a red-hot Pacers squad.

The Knicks will fight to keep their season alive when they host the Pacers in Game 5. The contest will take place on May 29 at 8 p.m. ET.