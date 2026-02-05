The New York Knicks were looking for their eighth straight win as they hosted the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The Knicks had an early scare after Karl-Anthony Towns had to be taken out due to a bloody cut above his eye after clashing with Spencer Jones in the first quarter. Fortunately, Towns was able to return after getting stitched up.

His return boosted the Knicks' confidence in the second quarter. They went on a nine-zero run, punctuated by an easy slam from OG Anunoby, who received the perfect pass from Towns.

OG Anunoby seals a blazing 9-0 Knicks run with a THUNDEROUS SLAM 🔥pic.twitter.com/Fzwzvdg99n — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 5, 2026

Anunoby had no trouble dusting off the defense of Jamal Murray and Peyton Watson.

The 28-year-old forward continues to be a solid two-way contributor for New York. Because of his hard-nosed approach, he quickly endeared himself to the fans ever since the Knicks acquired him in a midseason trade with the Toronto Raptors in 2023.

While he is not vocal or flamboyant, Anunoby knows what it takes to win, earning a ring with the Raptors in 2019.

There were rumors that Anunoby could be the key for the Knicks in acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. The Knicks, however, have reportedly decided to stay pat ahead of the trade deadline.

New York has regained its rhythm following a concerning stretch, which led to a players-only meeting initiated by Jalen Brunson. He, however, clarified that there was no drama, as it was simply a casual discussion.

As of writing, the Knicks and the Nuggets are in a seesaw battle in the fourth quarter.

Anunoby has 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.