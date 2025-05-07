It'll be all hands on deck for the New York Knicks in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics. The Eastern Conference's No. 3 seed is coming off a massive victory at TD Garden, which shocked the world. New York, which hadn't beaten Boston all regular season, rallied from down 20 points in the third quarter to win this classic in overtime. Now the defending champs will head into Game 2 with a sense of desperation.

But New York will have a legendary player in its corner on Wednesday. The team's basketball ambassador, Patrick Ewing, was seen arriving at the arena earlier today for this highly anticipated affair. Ewing was one of the greatest centers in NBA history, playing 15 seasons with the Knicks and leading the franchise to two Eastern Conference titles. The Hall of Famer looked like he was ready to suit up in a video of him walking into TD Garden.

The Knicks can change the entire NBA landscape with a win tonight

Should New York win tonight, this series is not over. Two seasons ago, Boston came back from a 3-0 deficit against the Miami Heat and got that series to a Game 7 at home. In fact, the Celtics have a much better record on the road this season than at home. But a lot of the public is doubting the Knicks over their win on Monday, saying it was a fluke or solely due to the Celtics' historically bad shooting night.

Monday night's win should give New York's fanbase and the team the necessary belief that it can win this series, but if this team wins Game 2, then the entire NBA landscape will start to acknowledge this group as legit title contenders. But we're a long way away from that, and it frankly doesn't matter if the Knicks gain anyone's respect. It's all about the outcome of these types of games, and this group will likely try to follow the formula it has for this postseason so far.

Stay in the game the whole time, keep it within two possessions with five minutes left, and let the Clutch Player of the Year, Jalen Brunson, close the show. This approach has not always been followed to a T and worked, which is why New York had to win in six games over Detroit. Still, the Knicks love to test the heart rate of their fans, and it's generally their comfort zone. But to keep these games close, this team has to find another offensive gear. It's in there somewhere, but has not emerged so far in these playoffs. New York has the talent, now it's time to have it all come together.