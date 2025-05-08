May 8, 2025 at 11:06 AM ET

The New York Knicks erased yet another 20-point deficit against the Boston Celtics to snatch Game 2 on Wednesday night, taking a commanding 2-0 series lead heading back to Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson drained the game-winning free throws before Mikal Bridges came up huge with an epic defensive play where he stole the ball out of Jayson Tatum's hands mid-air to seal the victory for the Knicks.

This needs to be in the Louvre:

Hang this in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/I4jLZSMkSz — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) May 8, 2025

Here's the full play:

THAT'S GAME‼️ pic.twitter.com/vdjkJT4UMg — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 8, 2025

You love to see it. Bridges, who is known for his defense, locked up Tatum at the most crucial time imaginable. The Knicks finished Game 2 on a 23-6 run en route to the 91-90 comeback win. They held Boston scoreless for more than eight minutes in the final frame as well.

Bridges also did his part on the offensive end. After putting up a goose egg through the first three quarters, the wing showed out in the fourth, shooting 6 for 10 from the field for 14 points. He kept the Knicks afloat when Brunson began to struggle.

Defensively, New York contained both Tatum and Jaylen Brown overall, but especially in the final quarter. They combined for a mere nine points.

“Just finding ways to win,” Bridges said postgame.

Bridges elaborated on the final defensive sequence:

"Just a hell of a job with Mitch and OG guarding pick and roll" Mikal Bridges talks about the Knicks' final defensive stop of the game: pic.twitter.com/PLDH56NLzI — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 8, 2025

The Celtics started the third quarter hot, but Bridges explained how the Knicks never lost faith. They knew a comeback was possible after doing it in the series opener:

“I think we’re just confident, confident knowing we’re just always gonna find a way,” Bridges said. “A lot of us sit on the bench while we’re down just like, ‘We’ve been here before, pretty sure we’re gonna win this game.”

The Knicks are in a prime position to advance, but there's still a lot of work to do. The C's, after all, are the defending champions, and they will be hellbent on making this a series. But the hostile MSG atmosphere will certainly play in New York's favor.