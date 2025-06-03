In shocking news that came out Tuesday, the New York Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau after losing in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers. With many taking issue with the Knicks' decision to fire Thibodeau, the news also makes light of Jalen Brunson's comments not that long ago about the subject.

After New York lost Game 6 to Indiana to be eliminated, Brunson would be asked if he believes that Thibodeau is the right coach to get the team over the hump. When Brunson heard the question, the star guard responded as if he couldn't believe it was being asked in the first place.

“Is that a real question right now? You just asked me if I believe he is the right guy? Yes. Come on,” Brunson said.

While Brunson thought Thibodeau could lift the team to the next level, ownership had other thoughts.

Knicks' Jalen Brunson is a Tom Thibodeau “supporter”

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau (R) and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) look on during a stoppage in play against the Washington Wizards in the third quarterat Capital One Arena.
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More New York Knicks News
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau coaches against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden.
John McEnroe’s instant French Open reaction to Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau firingTroy Finnegan ·
Metta World Peace throws his name in the mix to replace Tom Thibodeau as Knicks head coach
Metta World Peace campaigns to replace former Knicks coach Tom ThibodeauJulian Ojeda ·
The shocking betting favorite to replace Tom Thibodeau as Knicks head coach
The shocking betting favorite to replace Tom Thibodeau as Knicks head coachChris Spiering ·
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau (R) and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) look on during a stoppage in play against the Washington Wizards in the third quarterat Capital One Arena
Shams Charania details who’s responsible for Tom Thibodeau-Knicks firingJulian Ojeda ·
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden.
Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski shades Knicks with Pacers NBA Finals admissionScotty White ·
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena.
Knicks rumors: Michael Malone speculation starts immediately after Tom Thibodeau firingDavid Yapkowitz ·

When ESPN's Shams Charania predicted the Knicks to be aggressive this offseason on Monday, he also mentioned how Thibodeau has the support of the team and front office. When he spoke after the big news, those thoughts would be reinforced, especially about Brunson's thoughts.

“I didn't get the sense that this was a unit that had lost faith in Tom Thibodeau, per se,” Charania said on SportsCenter. “I mean, we saw Jalen Brunson's comments after that game six loss in Indianapolis, when he was asked about Tom Thibodeau, whether he felt Tom Thibodeau was the right coach for this team. And it was as if he absolutely shunned the question.”

“Like Jalen Brunson from everything I understand, he's always been a Tom Thibodeau supporter,” Charania continued. “That's someone who's allowed him to thrive in this league as he joined the Knicks as a point guard a few years ago. So I think there were definitely players that felt like Tom Thibodeau brought the best out of them.”

At any rate, New York now looks for a replacement that will have high expectations after Thibodeau had back-to-back 50-win seasons.