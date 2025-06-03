New York Knicks general manager Leon Rose made the decision to fire Tom Thibodeau as head coach after the Indiana Pacers eliminated the Knicks from the playoffs this season. That move seemingly enraged ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, as the famed analyst blasted Rose for his decision.

Shortly after the Knicks released a printed statement from Rose, Smith hopped on ESPN and called out the 64-year-old general manager for being a “coward.”

Stephen A. Smith doesn't like how Rose has communicated to the fans or media as he rarely ever makes appearances on camera. Overall, Smith would have preferred to see Rose talk in front of media members after making a big decision like this one.

“To be quite honest with you, I think we all, as New Yorkers, should find Leon Rose's statement offensive,” said Stephen A. Smith. “Get the hell in front of a microphone and a camera and answer questions. Stop being a coward. Because that's how he's acting.

“I'm not calling him that as a man or as a person. I'm saying that's how he's been acting as president of the New York Knicks when it comes to communicating with the media and articulating the decisions that you make and why they are being made.”

It's a bold decision to fire Tom Thibodeau, especially considering he's led the Knicks to four playoff appearances in five years. This season's playoff run to the Eastern Conference Finals was the deepest the franchise has experienced since the 1999-2000 season.

Additionally, firing Thibodeau has the Knicks eating at least $30 million. The club signed the 67-year-old head coach to a three-year extension in July 2024 with $30 million guaranteed to him. That's just another reason for Stephen A. Smith to be upset with Rose's decision.

The future of the Knicks seems a bit unclear at the moment. With the club seeking a new head coach, New York is still rumored to potentially make some big trades this offseason. Fans should buckle up now as the offseason could be a bumpy ride for this franchise.