The New York Knicks are back at home for Game 6, and they have another chance to close out their series against the Boston Celtics. Game 5 was not the best from them, and with Jalen Brunson in foul trouble throughout the game, the Knicks just couldn't find a rhythm. If there's any game that they need to show up and show out in, it's this one.

Knicks superfan and award-winning film director Spike Lee was a guest on First Take, and he was asked what his predictions were for the Knicks in Game 6.

“We're gonna win,” Lee said. “I don't want to go back to Boston for Game 7. So let's just end it here tonight.”

Lee then started to picture a world where the Knicks go all the way to the NBA Finals, and he thinks that it could get crazy if they ended up winning it all.

“When the Knicks win an NBA championship, they'll need the National Guard. We've waited too long,” Lee said.

Lee and Stephen A. Smith then started to talk about all the times the Knicks came up short in winning a championship. It's obvious that Knicks fans are yearning for a championship, and if they can defeat the Celtics, they'll get a step closer.

Knicks are not taking the Celtics lightly

The Celtics may be without Jayson Tatum after he injured his Achilles, but they're still a good team without him. The Knicks found that out in Game 6 when they were dominated, and it was players such as Jaylen Brown and Derrick White who stepped up.

After Game 5, Jalen Brunson shared his thoughts about the Celtics without Tatum.

“Yes, they're missing a big piece, but like I said before, they're a team, a well-oiled machine, that has been in situations where they've played without him and they've played well,” Brunson said. “We need to understand that. Trust the gameplan and play accordingly. It's that simple.”

The Knicks have been down double digits in every game this series, and luckily, they've been able to come back and win three of them. Game 6 will be big for the Knicks, and it would be best for them to win instead of having to go back to Boston for a Game 7. Brunson is going to have to lead the team, and players such as Karl-Anthony Towns are going to have to help him shoulder the load.