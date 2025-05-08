New York Knicks fans are on top of the world as they go back home up 2-0 in the series against the Boston Celtics. It was another late comeback for the Knicks after being down 20 points during the period, but that didn't bother them. The Knicks began walking down the Celtics, and they hit big shot after big shot to make it a game. Meanwhile, the Celtics continued to miss 3-pointers at an alarming rate, which helped the Knicks come back.

In the end, the Knicks executed better in the clutch, and they got the win. Knicks fans are now jumping in excitement, and that includes Stephen A. Smith, who made several posts on social media showing how he was feeling after another win.

pic.twitter.com/hrgSul6p4n — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Smith didn't end there, and he came on First Take the next morning, hype.

"I love everybody!" Stephen A. Smith was vibing at the start of First Take as his Knicks take a 2-0 series lead over the Celtics 😅pic.twitter.com/ONTII3U70G — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

It would not be a surprise to see Smith at Games 3 and 4 of the series as they head back to New York leading the series 2-0. Madison Square Garden will probably be the loudest it has been all season, and it makes sense as the Knicks are in a perfect position to extend their series lead. The Celtics won't make it easy, but they've shown in the past few games that they're liable to blow a lead if the shots aren't falling.

Knicks lead series 2-0 after another comeback

Though the Knicks are up 2-0, they know the job isn't finished just yet. Karl-Anthony Towns knows that the Knicks have to stay focused and keep doing what they're doing if they want to advance to the next round.

“It means we’re up two-zip. It doesn’t really mean anything,” Towns said after the game. “We can’t take anything for granted.”

The Knicks never stopped fighting, even when they were down 20 points. In Game 1, the same situation happened, and they were able to come back and get the win, thanks to Jalen Brunson. A familiar situation was presented to them in Game 2, and it was a complete team effort for them to get back in the game. After not scoring until the fourth quarter, Mikal Bridges finished with 14 points and had a big deflection at the beginning to help the Knicks get the win.

“You just find a way,” Bridges said. “That’s what we’ve been doing.”

The Knicks will now be back at home, and the series won't get any easier for them. The Celtics will probably be more focused than they ever have been, and they'll be looking to get their first win in the series.