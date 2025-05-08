May 8, 2025 at 3:04 AM ET

The New York Knicks are heading back to Madison Square Garden with a 2-0 series lead over the defending champion Boston Celtics. But if you think Karl-Anthony Towns is feeling overly confident, think again.

“It means we’re up two-zip. It doesn’t really mean anything,” Towns said after Wednesday night’s dramatic 91-90 Game 2 victory. “We can’t take anything for granted.”

Towns’ words cut through the growing excitement around the Knicks’ improbable playoff run. Despite rallying from back-to-back 20-point deficits in Games 1 and 2, the All-Star big man isn’t ready to celebrate. And considering the opponent — a battle-tested Celtics squad that dominated New York in the regular season — his cautious tone feels warranted.

The Knicks have another comeback led by Karl-Anthony Towns

Wednesday’s game was nearly a carbon copy of Game 1. Boston again built a commanding lead — up 73-53 late in the third — only to fall apart in the fourth quarter. The Knicks closed the game on a 38-17 run, fueled by gritty defense, timely shooting, and another clutch showing from Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges.

Brunson, who struggled most of the night, poured in nine of his 17 points in the fourth, including the go-ahead free throws with 12.7 seconds remaining. Bridges, who was scoreless through three quarters, exploded for 14 points in the final period and delivered the game-clinching stop, stripping Jayson Tatum on Boston’s last possession.

“You just find a way,” Bridges said. “That’s what we’ve been doing.”

The Celtics once again unraveled late. Tatum finished with just 13 points on 5-for-19 shooting and turned the ball over on the game’s final play. Jaylen Brown scored 20 but was quiet in the fourth, going 1-for-9 from the field.

After being praised for their depth and offensive firepower all season, the Celtics suddenly look like the team without answers. Their 25% shooting from beyond the arc (10-of-40) and lack of composure under pressure are troubling trends heading into Game 3.

Meanwhile, Towns was a steady force for the Knicks, finishing with 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting and grabbing 17 rebounds. His presence in the paint, along with the interior defense of Mitchell Robinson, gave Boston fits for the second straight game.

“I just want to make sure we stay focused,” Towns said. “This is a long series. Nothing’s done yet.”

The Knicks now return to the Garden with a chance to take full control. The crowd will be electric, ticket prices astronomical, and expectations higher than they’ve been in years.

But Towns, Brunson, and the rest of this gritty Knicks squad aren’t looking ahead. They’re embracing the moment — one possession, one game at a time. Game 3 tips off Friday night, and if the first two games are any indication, it won’t be one to miss.